Miami native Trey Mourning’s career day at Georgetown comes in front of famous father

With his famous father watching, Trey Mourning delivered a career-best 27 points and 12 rebounds in Georgetown’s 93-85 victory over Campbell on Saturday.
Mourning, the son of former Miami Heat star Alonzo, torched Campbell with his father and brother in attendance.
“It was cool. It was definitely cool,” Trey Mourning told the Washington Post. “He told me at the beginning of this week they were coming into town and bringing my brother as a surprise. More so playing in front of my brother [was special] and my dad, obviously.”
The 6-9, 230-pound senior played his high school basketball at Miami’s Ransom Everglades.
