The SEC is looking into an alleged post-game fight at the LSU-Texas A&M thriller

It was a seven-overtime thriller resulting in the most points between two teams in FBS history.
But the LSU-Texas A&M football game this past Saturday also resulted in the SEC levying a $50,000 fine toward the Aggies as well as contacting both schools about an alleged post-game fight, according to a statement the conference released.
The fine was issued for fans storming the field following Texas A&M’s 74-72 victory in seven overtimes against LSU.
The alleged post-game fight was between Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher’s nephew, Cole Fisher, and LSU director of player development Kevin Faulk, according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
The game itself, drew the ire of LSU fans on social media for some close calls that didn’’t go LSU’s way, including a fourth down conversion that looked like it came up close but was given a decent spot as well as an interception that was negated by replay.
That pick, which came from former IMG Academy defensive back Grant Delpit on former IMG Academy quarterback Kellen Mond, saw LSU players dousing head coach Ed Orgeron with a Gatorade bath late in the fourth quarter. Mond’s knee was down when he grabbed the errant snap that led to the interception, which negated the clinching-play via instant replay.
Unlike the Bluegrass Miracle game, where LSU won in improbable fashion over Kentucky after UK players dumped their head coach with a Gatorade bath prematurely in 2002, the Tigers were on the opposite end 16 years later.
