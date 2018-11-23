In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, right, throws a pass to running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Orlando, Fla.
In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, right, throws a pass to running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP
In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton, right, throws a pass to running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP

College Sports

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffers devastating injury against USF

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 23, 2018 05:58 PM

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton suffered a devastating injury in the first half of the Knights’ rivalry game with USF in Tampa, Florida.

Milton was carted off early in the second quarter of the War on I-4 game. He was injured on a running play, where he held his right knee after getting tackled.

A UCF spokesperson told ESPN during Friday’s broadcast that Milton would not return, but did not offer any further speculation on the injury.

UCF held a 7-0 lead prior to Milton’s injury, before extending it to 17-0 later in the second quarter. The Knights are riding a 23-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation, and are ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Both UCF and USF players offered support as Milton was tended to. After getting placed on a board and carted off, Milton gave a thumbs up, which drew cheers from the crowd at Raymond James Stadium. ESPN reported he was taken to a Tampa-area hospital for further evaluation.

Darriel Mack Jr. took over quarterback duties. UCF’s backup signal-caller led the Knights to a win over East Carolina earlier this season with Milton sidelined.

If the Knights, who lead 17-3 at halftime, hold off the Bulls in the second half, they’ll run their win streak to 24 games ahead of the American Athletic Conference championship game against Memphis.

The Tigers clinched a berth in the title game with a victory over Houston earlier on Friday. UCF defeated Memphis, 31-30, earlier this season.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  