McSorley, No. 15 Penn State host Maryland in season finale

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Maryland running back Javon Leake (20) celebrates his touchdown with offensive linemen Derwin Gray (55) and Spencer Anderson (54) during the first half of an NCAA football game against Ohio State in College Park, Md. No matter how Maryland fares in the regular season finale against No. 15 Penn State, it won’t change the pride that interim coach Matt Canada feels about the way his players have performed under extremely difficult circumstances. Nick Wass, File AP Photo