Michigan poised to break through vs OSU, buoy playoff hopes

FILE - At left, in an Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh signals to his offense from the sidelines in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich. At right, in a Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer gestures during the first half of an NCAA football game against Maryland, in College Park, Md. Michigan plays at Ohio State on Saturday. File AP Photo