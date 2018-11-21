FSU coach Willie Taggart says favorite Thanksgiving side dish is ‘gator meat’

Florida State coach Willie Taggart closed his last media availability prior to this week’s crucial rivalry game with the University of Florida by telling reporters what his favorite Thanksgiving side dish is.
“My favorite side dish is gator meat,” Taggart said with a grin.
There is no love lost between the two in-state rivals. Taggart might be coaching in his first Seminoles-Gators game, but he grew up a huge FSU fan in Palmetto.
The comment comes a day after UF coach Dan Mullen spoke to reporters about ending FSU’s streak of 36 consecutive bowl games.
“That’d be great,” Mullen said with a smile, according to the Orlando Sentinel. “I’d love to do it. But that’s what rivalry games are all about, right?”
FSU (5-6) must win this week to preserve its bowl streak, which is the longest active streak in the nation. The Seminoles upset Boston College last week in dramatic fashion, 22-21, to set up this week’s must-win scenario.
The game with the Gators (8-3) is slated for Saturday at 12 p.m. in Tallahassee.
Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
Comments