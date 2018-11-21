This 6-8 five-star recruit chose Oregon over the University of Miami, LSU

The University of Miami basketball team was hoping for a Thanksgiving recruiting treat, but didn’t get it. Five-star recruit C.J. Walker of Orlando Oak Ridge High announced on Wednesday that he chose the University of Oregon over UM and Louisiana State.
Walker, a 6-8 power forward, is rated the 19th best recruit in the nation by ESPN and the fifth-best player at his position. He received more than 30 offers, and Florida and Arizona were in his Top 5 before he narrowed the list.
Walker visited the Miami campus on Sept. 8, Oregon on Sept. 21 and LSU on Oct. 19. He spoke highly of the Hurricanes program after his visit.
“The past couple of years (UM) has been getting their wings to the league, that’s what I really like,” Walker told 247Sports earlier this fall. “They want me to play like Lonnie Walker and like those guys. I could see myself being like him.”
Known for his defense and dunks, Walker raised his stock during the AAU circuit last summer when he showed he could also be a big scorer. He played for the Each1Teach1 team, coached by Oak Ridge coach Steve Reece.
Walker transferred to 9A state champion Oak Ridge for his senior season after spending two years at 3A champion Orlando Christian Prep and his freshman season at Seminole High in Sanford, his hometown. He was born in Queens, N.Y., and moved to the Orlando area at age 12.
The 2019 UM class includes Monsignor Bonner (Pa.) guard Isaiah Wong and Brewster (N.H.) Academy forward Anthony Walker.
Wong, 6-foot-3, is a four-star recruit ranked 78 nationally by ESPN and Walker, 6-foot-9, is a four-star prospect ranked 76 by Rivals. Wong chose UM over Villanova, UConn, Clemson and Pittsburgh. Walker picked Miami over Pittsburgh, Illinois and Boston College. They signed on Nov. 14.
“We are excited to welcome Anthony and Isaiah into the Miami basketball family,” head coach Jim Larranaga said in a statement. “They both are young men of great character who fit our culture perfectly and give us versatility on both sides of the ball. We are looking forward to them joining our program and putting on a Miami uniform.”
One of the nation’s most coveted players in the Class of 2019, Vernon Carey, Jr., son of the former Hurricanes football star, posted on Twitter that he plans to cut his list from five schools to three this week. His finalists are Miami, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State and Kentucky.
Carey, who attends University School, has visited all five schools in the past few months.
The Hurricanes (3-0) are in Fullerton, Calif., for the Wooden Legacy tournament. They play LaSalle (0-4) on Thanksgiving Day at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU and broadcast on WQAM-560 AM. Miami will play three games over the weekend. They face Northwestern (3-0) or Fresno State (1-1) on Friday. On Sunday, they play one of four teams on the other side of the bracket: Grand Canyon (3-1), Hawaii (3-1), Seton Hall (1-2) or Utah (3-0).
