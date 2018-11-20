Michigan RB takes rivalry with Ohio State to the next level with a bold guarantee.

Michigan running back Karan Higdon, who starred at Sarasota Riverview High, is confident Ohio State’s hex on the Wolverines is coming to an end.
Higdon guaranteed Michigan, currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff standings, will defeat the Buckeyes when the rivals lock up this weekend.
“Yeah, I do,” Higdon told reporters at Michigan’s weekly press conference on Monday. “That’s how I feel. I believe firmly in my brothers, in this team and this coaching staff. And as a captain, I’ll take that stand. Why not?”
Ohio State running back Mike Weber, who is from Detroit, mocked Higdon’s guarantee via social media.
Weber used the “Mocking SpongeBob” meme in a tweet with the caption, “I gUaRanTEe A wIn.”
Higdon’s guarantee isn’t the first time an athlete was confident in a big game’s future outcome.
Here’s a sample of some other sports guarantees:
Former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath famously backed up his claim his team was going to win Super Bowl III by defeating the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in 1969.
While not a traditional guarantee, former University of Florida quarterback Tim Tebow’s passionate speech following a loss to Ole Miss in 2008 was made to promise no other player or team would play harder than him or the Gators the rest of the season. UF ended up winning its last national title that season.
Another football guarantee came in the NFL from Plaxico Burress, who predicted the Giants would spoil the New England Patriots’ undefeated season in the Super Bowl. New York did just that against Tom Brady’s unbeaten squad in 2008.
Aside from football, no guarantee list is complete without mentioning Babe Ruth’s famous point toward the outfield fence in Game 3 of the 1932 World Series. The Yankees legend smashed a home run on the subsequent pitch as New York toppled the Chicago Cubs to win the Fall Classic.
