Can it be true? Calipari’s ‘worst passer’ ever leads Kentucky in assists.

Freshman Tyler Herro’s seven assists in Kentucky’s 87-74 victory over Winthrop on Wednesday amazed Coach John Calipari. This was not necessarily a good thing.

“For the worst passer I’ve ever coached in my history to have seven assists, that’s an amazing accomplishment,” the UK coach said.

Incidentally, Herro’s career-high seven assists against Winthrop made him UK’s leader. He increased his assist total to 17. The players trying to establish themselves as point guards — freshmen Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickly — have 13 and 10 assists, respectively. Quade Green also has 13 through the season’s first five games.

At this early juncture, Herro also has UK’s best assist-to-turnover ratio: 17-7. The other ratios are 10-5 (Quickley), 13-9 (Green) and 13-10 (Hagans).

SIGN UP

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Herro smiled as he recalled Calipari calling him the worst passer he’s coached. It came during a review of game film.

“I think I turned it over one time or someone was wide open and I threw it way behind them,” Herro said.

When asked if he was UK’s worst passer, Herro smiled and said, “I’m the best passer. I think I’m a good passer. I like making plays for others. Whatever coach wants me doing, that’s what I’ll be doing.”

SHARE COPY LINK UK sophomore PJ Washington talks about Tyler Herro's passing ability after the freshman guard's seven assists in the Wildcats' victory over Winthrop on Wednesday afternoon.

Never satisfied

PJ Washington continued an attention-getting roll. He posted a second straight double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. He had the same number of points and a career-high 18 rebounds in Kentucky’s victory over VMI on Sunday, thus becoming the first UK player with consecutive double-doubles since Bam Adebayo did it against Northern Kentucky (15 points, 18 rebounds) and Wichita State (13 points, 10 rebounds) in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

Two games ago, Washington scored a career-high 25 points against North Dakota.

“I’m just trying to bring energy,” he said when asked about his roll. “I feel if I bring energy, even in shoot-arounds, bring energy throughout the day, I always end up having a good game.”

Never to be caught out of character as the demanding coach, Calipari all but urged Washington to step up the production.

“I want more from him . . . ,” Calipari said. “Just go, man. And when he does it, he’s as good as any player in the country. And when he doesn’t, he’s OK. But he doesn’t have the impact on the game. The other way, he absolutely impacts the game. And I’m just saying I’m not going to accept anything other than that.”

When asked about Calipari’s demand for more-more-more, Washington smiled a knowing smile.

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” he said. “As a coach, you always want to demand more from your players. And as a player, you always want your coach to do that.”

Washington said he could come closer to satisfying Calipari by blocking more shots (he had one block against Winthrop) and grabbing more rebounds.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky defeated Winthrop 87-74 during their game Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

Knee trouble

While fouled on a drive, Herro collapsed to the floor midway through the first half and stayed down for several minutes.

“I thought I tore something . . . ,” Herro said. “I’ve already torn meniscus in that (left) knee. I thought I did it again. But I’m good.”

Herro returned to the game and showed no ill effects.

Designated shooter

With Herro hobbling off to the locker room and unable to shoot free throws, the rules call for the other team to designate a shooter. Winthrop Coach Pat Kelsey chose Nick Richards.

“That was a mistake,” Calipari said. “I mean, all of us said, ‘they put Nick to the line? Thank goodness.’ Like you think, ‘well, just because he’s big.’ He can shoot, too.”

Richards, who had taken only three free throws in UK’s first four games (making two), made both free throws in Herro’s place.

SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari talks to the media after his team's 87-74 win over Winthrop on Nov. 21, 2018, at Rupp Arena. Opponents have made 32 of 66 three-point shots in the last two games against the Cats.

Lose-throp?

Winthrop’s all-time record against SEC teams fell to 3-29. The last victory came on Dec. 22, 2012. The Eagles won 74-67 at Auburn.

Winthrop also saw its record against ranked opponents slip to 2-27. That includes an updated 0-10 record against teams in the top 10.

It was Winthrop’s first game against a ranked opponent since an 82-62 loss at No. 21 Maryland on Dec. 6, 2014.

Happy anniversary

Winthrop played Kentucky for the first time 15 years earlier to the day. No. 9 UK beat the Eagles 65-44 on Nov. 21, 2003.

UK has won all three meetings.