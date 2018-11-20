Three of four UM quarterbacks were suspended this season. Richt points to ‘immaturity’

Three of four University of Miami scholarship quarterbacks were suspended at various times this season.

Coach Mark Richt indicated Tuesday it’s mostly a matter of growing up, and that he would not reassess the way he recruits in terms of determining a young man’s character.

“I would not say character. I would say immaturity,’’ Richt said. “I don’t think these guys have bad character. I think there have been some immaturity issues. They gotta grow up. I’ve been saying that for a while.”

The three quarterbacks: redshirt freshman starter N’Kosi Perry, for the opening game, which was not related to the video he posted showing him playing with wads of money; redshirt freshman Cade Weldon, for four games; and most recently true freshman Jarren Williams, who sat out last Saturday at Virginia Tech.

The lone quarterback who hasn’t been suspended: former starter Malik Rosier, a fifth-year senior.

The Canes (6-5, 3-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) are preparing to play No. 24 Pittsburgh (7-4, 6-1) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular-season finale. Yet another quarterback who was set to visit the Pitt game on an official Miami visit, Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant, canceled the trip late Monday, replacing Auburn instead as a possible final destination.





Richt is working on getting his younger quarterbacks to grow up.

“These guys are great kids,’’ Richt said. “They’re just learning how to be leaders. They’re learning how to be a quarterback at the collegiate level. It’s not like it was in high school... It’s not easy.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cade Weldon runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Savannah State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. UM announced on Oct. 9 that Weldon has been suspended four games, beginning with FSU. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

“They’re so used to being the best ever since they were little boys. They were one of the better players on their team probably every step along the way. Then you get to college and you get surrounded by a bunch of guys that were the best. And now it’s a little different animal when it comes to competition, when you’re going against somebody on the other side of the line who is more like you. It makes it tougher to be a dominant player, so you’ve kind of got to get used to that a little bit.

“And then you also gotta get used to the guy beside you at your position. He’s pretty good too. So you gotta compete against the guy across from you, you gotta compete against the guy alongside of you for your playing time. And so that’s part of growing up, too.

“But, some of these suspension issues are more guys just not being grown up enough to take care of their responsibilities like they should.”

Richt acknowledged that he holds his quarterbacks to a higher standard.

“I want to guide them,’’ he said. “I want to educate them on what it takes to be great. ...If they do something they’re not supposed to do there will be a discipline for it and they’ll take their medicine and hopefully learn from it and grow from it and become a better man for it, a better quarterback for it.’’

He said the fact that there’s only one senior in the QB meeting room makes it more difficult for the younger players.





“Just by virtue of the room, the age in the room is not mature,’’ Richt said. “It’s been a little more of a challenge because of that gap.’’