‘You have to be out of your freaking mind.’ UK players text moms about microwaving a turkey.

Over the weekend, some Kentucky women’s basketball players decided to take on a viral sensation that’s hit the internet as Thanksgiving approaches. Hilarity ensued.
“How long should I microwave 25 pound turkey?” was the text sent out to parents by Maci Morris, Blair Green and, apparently, some others on the team.
“You have to be out of your freaking mind?? Lol,” came the response from Green’s mom, Debbie, according to Blair’s post about it on Twitter.
Morris’ banter with her parents became part of a USA Today story about the prank on Monday.
“A 25 lb turkey won’t fit in your microwave,” Morris’ mother, Patti, responded incredulously, according to Maci’s Twitter post, as her daughter kept egging on the prank. “Do u know what a 25lb turkey looks like?”
Morris: “What if I cut the turkey into smaller pieces, would that work better?”
Mom: “Have you ever cooked a 25 lb hot dog? A two year old weighs 25 lbs.”
Morris’ dad thought maybe his daughter’s phone had been hijacked. “Who is this(?),” he responded.
In replies to the Twitter post, Morris explained that “the whole team pretty much did it,” although Morris and Green seem to be the only ones who posted about it.
KeKe McKinney’s mother, Shauna, chimed in, as well. “@ke_baby05 texted me asking the same thing. I thought she was losing her mind.”
