Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Louisville vs. Kentucky game:
Game time is 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.
Television
Network: ESPN2
Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Brown; analysis, Andre Ware
Where to find ESPN2:
Spectrum cable: Channel 30 (in Louisville)
DISH Network: Channel 143
DirecTV: Channel 209
Radio
Over the air: WKRD-AM 790, WVKY-FM 101.7
Satellite radio: XM Channel 194; Sirius Channel 113; Internet Channel 956
Louisville Sports Properties Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Paul Rogers; analyst, Alex Kupper; sideline, Jody Demling
Internet
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider
