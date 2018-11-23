With the ouster of Bobby Petrino, Louisville interim head coach Lorenzo Ward, right, will lead the Cardinals in the 2018 battle for the Governor’s Cup against the rival Kentucky Wildcats.
With the ouster of Bobby Petrino, Louisville interim head coach Lorenzo Ward, right, will lead the Cardinals in the 2018 battle for the Governor’s Cup against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Timothy D. Easley Associated Press
With the ouster of Bobby Petrino, Louisville interim head coach Lorenzo Ward, right, will lead the Cardinals in the 2018 battle for the Governor’s Cup against the rival Kentucky Wildcats. Timothy D. Easley Associated Press

College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Louisville vs. Kentucky game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 23, 2018 08:57 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Louisville vs. Kentucky game:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Brown; analysis, Andre Ware

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 30 (in Louisville)

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

Radio

Over the air: WKRD-AM 790, WVKY-FM 101.7

Satellite radio: XM Channel 194; Sirius Channel 113; Internet Channel 956

Louisville Sports Properties Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Paul Rogers; analyst, Alex Kupper; sideline, Jody Demling

Malik Cunningham.JPG
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) ran for 100 yards on 14 carries last week in U of L’s 52-10 loss to North Carolina State.
Timothy D. Easley Associated Press

Internet

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jakelourim; @howielindsey; @rickbozich; @ericcrawford; @TimSullivan714

Where things stand: 2018 ACC football standings and 2018 SEC Football standings

The Louisville roster: Click here

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Louisville depth chart: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

How the Cardinals and the Wildcats match up: Click here

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER SPORTS PASS

The Herald-Leader is now offering a digital sports-only one-year subscription for $30. You'll get unlimited access to all Herald-Leader sports stories.

  Comments  