Kentucky senior outside linebacker Josh Allen talks to the media after making 15 tackles, including two sacks, in the 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee at Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Allen became the school's career sacks leader.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Louisville game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 23, 2018 08:58 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky at Louisville game:

Game time is 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium on the campus of the University of Louisville.

Television

Network: ESPN2

Announcers: Play-by-play, Kevin Brown; analysis, Andre Ware

Where to find ESPN2:

Spectrum cable: Channel 27

DISH Network: Channel 143

DirecTV: Channel 209

At his press conference on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops talked about Saturday's game at Louisville. The Cardinals are now under the direction of interim coach Lorenzo Ward, who replaced the fired Bobby Petrino.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 194; Sirius Channel 113; Internet Channel 956

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst,

Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw discusses why it's important for the offense to find a balance of passing with quarterback Terry Wilson and rushing with running back Benny Snell.

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Twitter: @jenheraldleader; @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: 2018 SEC Football standings and 2018 ACC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Louisville roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Louisville depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Cardinals match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

After Kentucky's 34-23 win over Middle Tennessee in its home finale Saturday, UK coach Mark Stoops talked about the decision star running back Benny Snell will have to make about the NFL Draft. Snell rushed for 116 yards in the win.

