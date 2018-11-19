The early signing period is almost over. Will any of Calipari’s targets make a move?

Usually one of the busiest weeks on the college basketball recruiting calendar, this early signing period has been a dud, and time is running out for the country’s top young stars to officially lock in their school decisions before the spring.
The fall signing period, which started Nov. 14 and ends Wednesday, has offered few surprises nationally and nothing new from a Kentucky perspective. All six of the Wildcats’ top targets in the class of 2019 remain uncommitted. None of them have announced commitment dates, and it’s looking like none will sign before the end of the early period.
UK has received and confirmed the signings of two early commitments: five-star point guard Tyrese Maxey, who made his pledge official on the first morning of the signing period; and four-star wing Dontaie Allen, who signed with the Cats during a ceremony at Pendleton County High School on Friday afternoon.
Kentucky’s other early commitment — five-star wing Kahlil Whitney — has not confirmed that he will officially sign early with the Cats, though he can still do so this week. Either way, Whitney is firmly committed to UK and is not expected to reopen his recruitment.
High school seniors who don’t sign with a college during this fall window must wait until the regular signing period in April to make any commitments official, and that’s what most of the top prospects in the 2019 class appear to be planning.
As of Monday morning, none of UK’s top remaining 2019 targets — James Wiseman, Vernon Carey, Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart, Matthew Hurt and Keion Brooks — had scheduled dates for their commitments, and some have said outright that they plan to wait until the spring.
Heading into this month, Brooks — a 6-foot-7 wing from Fort Wayne, Ind. — might have been the most likely of the Wildcats’ targets to make an early decision, but he told Rivals.com at the beginning of the early signing period that he wasn’t planning on a decision before Wednesday.
“I don’t think I will sign early because I don’t think that fits my timetable,” he said. “But I think in a couple of weeks or a month or so I should be able to make a decision. I just need some time to step away, speak about it with my family, pray on it and then hopefully make a great decision from there.”
Brooks also canceled his official visit to Michigan State this past weekend. Indiana and Kentucky are seen as the two favorites, and the Hoosiers bolstered their lead on the home-state star’s 247 Crystal Ball page over the weekend. The Rivals.com Future Cast remains 100 percent Indiana for Brooks.
Stewart — a 6-10 post player from Rochester, N.Y., and a high school teammate of Brooks in Indiana — has scheduled his final official visit to Duke for this weekend, a trip that will come after the end of the early signing period, ensuring he will not make a commitment before Wednesday.
He was already among the least likely players on UK’s list to pick the Wildcats, according to national analysts that spoke to the Herald-Leader last week. 247Sports director of basketball recruiting Evan Daniels placed Stewart sixth and last when ordering his list of “most likely” players to end up at Kentucky.
Carey — a 6-10 post player from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — has also said that he won’t sign early. He visited Michigan State two weekends ago, and his recruitment is expected to come down to the Spartans and Duke, with Miami — his father’s alma mater — thought to have inched ahead of Kentucky for the third spot on his list. Carey is expected to make a decision in 2018.
Hurt — a 6-9 forward from Rochester, Minn. — still hasn’t taken any of his official visits and will wait until the spring to make a college commitment. Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Memphis, Minnesota and Indiana are all on his list.
That leaves McDaniels and Wiseman as the two UK targets who haven’t announced clear intentions to wait on a commitment, though neither appears likely to sign early.
McDaniels — a 6-10 forward from Seattle — was expected on UCLA’s campus for his final official visit over the weekend. His recruitment also includes UK, Washington, Texas and San Diego State, and no clear favorites have emerged. McDaniels is expected to make a college decision in the next few weeks but has said nothing about a fall signing.
Wiseman — a 7-footer from Nashville and the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class — has already taken all five of his official visits and is widely expected to choose either UK or Memphis, where he’s finishing up his high school career after winning a state title under the tutelage of new Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway last season.
The recent signs out of Wiseman’s camp have been that a spring signing — but a winter commitment — is the most likely scenario, and the fact that no commitment plans have been made public with just 48 hours left in the early signing period indicates a final decision has not yet been made.
Memphis has signed two players in the past few days: former UK commitment DJ Jeffries, who was one of Wiseman’s teammates in the Nike league; and three-star center Malcolm Dandridge, who is currently one of Wiseman’s high school teammates.
Wiseman and Dandridge will play against Jeffries’ team Tuesday night, the eve of the final day of the early signing period. All eyes will be on the nation’s No. 1 recruit to see if anything changes before the fall period comes to an end.
Uncommitted players in Top 25 for 2019
Note: 247Sports composite rankings
