College football games on TV on Saturday

You’ll find Kentucky-Middle Tennessee on the SEC alternate channel (518 on Spectrum in Lexington) for the noon Saturday kickoff at Kroger Field.
Dave Lamont will handle play-by-play with Ray Bentley on color and Tera Talmadge working the sideline. Bentley is a former NFL linebacker with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was a Fox analyst before moving to ESPN.
As for the rest of the Saturday schedule, Syracuse is at Notre Dame in a game with College Football Playoff indications. The Irish (10-0) need to remain unbeaten to secure a spot in the national semifinals. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 8-2 on the season. The Orange lost by four at Clemson and by seven at Pittsburgh. NBC has the 2:30 p.m. telecast.
Washington State is trying to work its way into the playoff picture. Mike Leach’s 9-1 Cougars play host to Arizona on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. WSU has lost six straight since a 39-36 loss to Southern Cal.
Cincinnati gets a prime time ABC spot against undefeated Central Florida on Saturday night. The Bearcats are 9-1. Their lone loss was at Temple. UCF is a perfect 9-0. The Knights own the nation’s longest winning streak at 22 games.
Here is the college football television schedule for Saturday.
Saturday, Nov. 17
- 12:00 - Arkansas at Mississippi State (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Citadel at Alabama (SEC)
- 12:00 - Colgate at Army (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - Harvard vs. Yale (ESPN2)
- 12:00 - Idaho at Florida (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Michigan State at Nebraska (Fox)
- 12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Kentucky (SEC alternate)
- 12:00 - Northwestern at Minnesota (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)
- 12:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
- 12:00 - South Florida at Temple (ESPN News)
- 12:00 - TCU at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Youngstown State at Illinois State (NBC Sports)
- 12:30 - North Carolina State at Louisville (ACC/CW-Lex)
- 2:00 - Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (ESPN Classic)
- 2:30 - Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (NBC)
- 3:30 - Boston College at Florida State (ESPN2)
- 3:30 - Iowa at Illinois (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (CBS)
- 3:30 - Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Tulsa at Navy (CBS Sports)
- 3:30 - USC at UCLA (Fox)
- 3:30 - Virginia at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
- 3:30 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ABC)
- 3:30 - Wisconsin at Purdue (Big 10)
- 3:30 - Air Force at Wyoming (ESPN News)
- 4:00 - Indiana at Michigan (Fox Sports 1)
- 4:00 - Liberty at Auburn (SEC alternate)
- 4:00 - UMass at Georgia (SEC)
- 7:00 - Duke at Clemson (ESPN)
- 7:00 - UAB at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
- 7:00 - UConn at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Chattanooga at South Carolina (SEC alternate)
- 7:30 - Kansas at Oklahoma (Fox)
- 7:30 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC)
- 7:30 - Rice at LSU (ESPNU)
- 8:00 - Cincinnati at UCF (ABC)
- 10:15 - New Mexico State at BYU (ESPN2)
- 10:30 - Arizona at Washington State (ESPN)
- 10:30 - San Diego State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
Sagarin college football ratings
- 1-Alabama
- 4-Georgia
- 11-LSU
- 12-Miss State
- 16-Texas A&M
- 19-Auburn
- 20-Missouri
- 27-Florida
- 35-South Carolina
- 38-Kentucky
- 52-Tennessee
- 54-Ole Miss
- 66-Vanderbilt
- 87-Arkansas
Comments