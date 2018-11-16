College football games on TV on Saturday

Which Kentucky football senior will be the most emotional on Saturday?

Kentucky football's Senior Day is Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 when the Wildcats play Middle Tennessee at Kroger Field. Senior offensive guard Bunchy Stalling was asked which senior is likely to be the most emotional on Saturday?
November 16, 2018 10:14 PM

You’ll find Kentucky-Middle Tennessee on the SEC alternate channel (518 on Spectrum in Lexington) for the noon Saturday kickoff at Kroger Field.

Dave Lamont will handle play-by-play with Ray Bentley on color and Tera Talmadge working the sideline. Bentley is a former NFL linebacker with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was a Fox analyst before moving to ESPN.

As for the rest of the Saturday schedule, Syracuse is at Notre Dame in a game with College Football Playoff indications. The Irish (10-0) need to remain unbeaten to secure a spot in the national semifinals. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 8-2 on the season. The Orange lost by four at Clemson and by seven at Pittsburgh. NBC has the 2:30 p.m. telecast.

Washington State is trying to work its way into the playoff picture. Mike Leach’s 9-1 Cougars play host to Arizona on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN. WSU has lost six straight since a 39-36 loss to Southern Cal.

Cincinnati gets a prime time ABC spot against undefeated Central Florida on Saturday night. The Bearcats are 9-1. Their lone loss was at Temple. UCF is a perfect 9-0. The Knights own the nation’s longest winning streak at 22 games.

Here is the college football television schedule for Saturday.

Saturday, Nov. 17

  • 12:00 - Arkansas at Mississippi State (ESPN)
  • 12:00 - Citadel at Alabama (SEC)
  • 12:00 - Colgate at Army (CBS Sports)
  • 12:00 - Harvard vs. Yale (ESPN2)
  • 12:00 - Idaho at Florida (ESPNU)
  • 12:00 - Michigan State at Nebraska (Fox)
  • 12:00 - Middle Tennessee at Kentucky (SEC alternate)
  • 12:00 - Northwestern at Minnesota (Big 10)
  • 12:00 - Ohio State at Maryland (ABC)
  • 12:00 - Penn State at Rutgers (Big 10)
  • 12:00 - Pittsburgh at Wake Forest (Fox Sports South)
  • 12:00 - South Florida at Temple (ESPN News)
  • 12:00 - TCU at Baylor (Fox Sports 1)
  • 12:00 - Youngstown State at Illinois State (NBC Sports)
  • 12:30 - North Carolina State at Louisville (ACC/CW-Lex)
  • 2:00 - Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (ESPN Classic)
  • 2:30 - Notre Dame vs. Syracuse (NBC)
  • 3:30 - Boston College at Florida State (ESPN2)
  • 3:30 - Iowa at Illinois (Big 10)
  • 3:30 - Miami at Virginia Tech (ESPN)
  • 3:30 - Missouri at Tennessee (CBS)
  • 3:30 - Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)
  • 3:30 - Tulsa at Navy (CBS Sports)
  • 3:30 - USC at UCLA (Fox)
  • 3:30 - Virginia at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
  • 3:30 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ABC)
  • 3:30 - Wisconsin at Purdue (Big 10)
  • 3:30 - Air Force at Wyoming (ESPN News)
  • 4:00 - Indiana at Michigan (Fox Sports 1)
  • 4:00 - Liberty at Auburn (SEC alternate)
  • 4:00 - UMass at Georgia (SEC)
  • 7:00 - Duke at Clemson (ESPN)
  • 7:00 - UAB at Texas A&M (ESPN2)
  • 7:00 - UConn at East Carolina (CBS Sports)
  • 7:30 - Chattanooga at South Carolina (SEC alternate)
  • 7:30 - Kansas at Oklahoma (Fox)
  • 7:30 - Ole Miss at Vanderbilt (SEC)
  • 7:30 - Rice at LSU (ESPNU)
  • 8:00 - Cincinnati at UCF (ABC)
  • 10:15 - New Mexico State at BYU (ESPN2)
  • 10:30 - Arizona at Washington State (ESPN)
  • 10:30 - San Diego State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

Sagarin college football ratings

  • 1-Alabama
  • 4-Georgia
  • 11-LSU
  • 12-Miss State
  • 16-Texas A&M
  • 19-Auburn
  • 20-Missouri
  • 27-Florida
  • 35-South Carolina
  • 38-Kentucky
  • 52-Tennessee
  • 54-Ole Miss
  • 66-Vanderbilt
  • 87-Arkansas


