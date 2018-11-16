AP Source: Houston QB King out for season with torn meniscus

A person familiar with the injury says Houston quarterback D'Eriq King is expected to miss the rest of the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the Cougars' victory against Tulane.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team was not planning an official announcement on King's injury.
King's injury was first reported by the Houston Chronicle.
The junior has accounted for 50 touchdowns (36 passing and 14 rushing) to lead the nation for the Cougars (8-3, 5-2), who are still in contention for the American Athletic Conference West Division and a spot in the league championship game. Houston plays Memphis next week in a game that could decide the division.
King was not hit on the play in which he was injured late in the second quarter.
