Cincinnati’s Nysier Brooks dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Milwaukee, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo AP Photo

Scott, Brooks help Cincinnati pull away from Milwaukee 74-63

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer

November 16, 2018 09:20 PM

CINCINNATI

Trevon Scott and Nysier Brooks each had a double-double, and Cincinnati broke open a close game in the second half, pulling away to a 74-63 victory over Milwaukee on Friday night.

Cane Broome had 17 points for the Bearcats (2-1), who finished with five players in double figures. Scott had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Brooks got 12 and 10 — the first set of Cincinnati players with double-doubles since Gary Clark and Kyle Washington pulled it off at Iowa State on Dec. 1, 2016.

Cincinnati point guard Justin Jenifer had a stomach virus and didn't play.

The Bearcats have won two straight after an opening 64-56 loss at home to Ohio State.

Carson Warren-Newsome had 18 points for Milwaukee (0-4), which was outrebounded 37-25. The Panthers are 0-4 for the first time since 1994-95, when they dropped their first seven games.

The Panthers opened the game with a 12-3 run, making five of their first seven shots, and kept it close most of the way.

The Panthers led 49-48 when Jarron Cumberland made a 3-pointer, Broome hit a pull-up jumper, and Cumberland made a floater in the lane for a six-point lead the Bearcats wouldn't relinquish. Broome added a pair of baskets that pushed the lead to 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Milwaukee: The Panthers were coming off a pair of one-possession losses — 63-60 against North Dakota and 86-83 at Florida International. They kept it close again on Friday before going cold, managing only three baskets over 10 minutes as the Bearcats took control.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats remain prone to long stretches of struggling on offense. They managed only three points in the first 6 minutes, going 1 of 8.

UP NEXT

Milwaukee returns home for the first of two games in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, facing LIU Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Cincinnati hosts Western Michigan on Monday, completing a set of four straight home games to open the season.

