Liveblog: Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State football

It should be an emotional day as Kentucky’s seniors play their final home Saturday when the Wildcats take on Middle Tennessee. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on the SEC Network alternate channel.

Follow us on Twitter at @jenheraldleader, @benrobertshl, @markcstory, @johnclayiv and @kentuckysports.

Pre-game notes

▪ Kentucky is 1-4 in home finales under coach Mark Stoops. In 2013, the Cats lost to Tennessee 27-14. In 2014, UK lost to Georgia 63-31. In 2015, Louisville beat the Cats 38-24. In 2016, UK trounced Austin Peay 49-13. Last year, Louisville and Lamar Jackson dusted the Cats 44-17 on Senior Day.

▪ Middle Tennessee (7-3) has won four straight games with wins over Charlotte 21-13, Old Dominion 51-17, Western Kentucky 29-10 and UTEP 48-32.

▪ The Blue Raiders are 0-2 against SEC teams this season, losing 35-7 at Vanderbilt in the season opener and 49-7 at Georgia two weeks later.

▪ The Kentucky offense wants to run the football, but the Cats have failed to rush for 100 yards in four of their last five games. UK managed just 77 yards rushing on 35 carries in last Saturday’s 24-7 loss at Tennessee.

▪ UK’s star running back Benny Snell has gone three straight games without rushing for 100 yards. The junior gained 81 rushing yards on 20 carries last week.

▪ Middle Tennessee senior quarterback Brent Stockstill has completed 220 of 320 passes for 2,298 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Stockstill is completing 68.8 percent of his passes. He is 35th nationally in pass efficiency with a rating of 147.60.

▪ UK quarterback Terry Wilson ranks 86th nationally in pass efficiency with a rating of 124.79. In his last three games, Wilson has completed 66 of 95 passes for 665 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

▪ Middle Tennessee has forced 12 turnovers over its last three games. Meanwhile, UK turned the ball over on its last three possessions at Tennessee last week. UK has lost eight fumbles on the season. Four of those belong to Wilson.

▪ Wilson has been sacked nine times in his last two games. He was sacked five times at Tennessee after being sacked four times in the 34-17 home loss to Georgia.

▪ UK wide receiver Lynn Bowden has caught 25 passes for 275 yards over his last three games. Bowden had six catches for 57 yards at Tennessee.

▪ After catching just two passes in his first seven games, Tavin Richardson has eight receptions for 71 yards in his last three games.