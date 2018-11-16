Mompremier has career night, leads No. 24 UM over No. 19 Marquette, 63-55

Former Miami High star Beatrice Mompremier showed Thursday night why University of Miami coaches and fans were so delighted when she transferred from Baylor last year.
The 6-4 center scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 21 rebounds to lead No. 24 UM to a 63-55 win over No. 19 Marquette in the Preseason WNIT tournament at the Watsco Center.
The Hurricanes advanced to Sunday’s championship game at Iowa State.
Marquette had been averaging 97.7 points per game, but UM’s stingy defense stifled the Golden Eagles. The game had special meaning because Marquette coach Carolyn Kieger and several members of her staff were former assistants under coach Katie Meier at Miami.
“I thought there were some moments in the first half and early in the third quarter . . . where we were really smart and moved the ball really sharply. I was pleased with it,” Meier said of her 4-0 team. “I think we got tired, to be honest. I think Marquette’s pace of play, constantly threatening you in transition—our bigs were playing heavy minutes and our guards were chasing people all over the court, so at the beginning of the fourth quarter I think we got tired.”
Marquette shot just 25.7 percent (9-of-35) in the first half, its lowest percentage in a half this season, while Mompremier nearly posted a double-double in the opening 20 minutes alone with 14 points and eight rebounds. Her 24 points and 21 rebounds were fourth-most in program history and most since Tamara James in 2002.
The Golden Eagles cut the lead to one, 56-55, with a 4:55 to play, but Miami held them without a point the rest of the game
