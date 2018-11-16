Baylor focused on bowl for its seniors, not keeping TCU out

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Baylor head coach Matt Rhule watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, in Manhattan, Kan. Baylor coach Matt Rhule is more interested in what his team and the seniors who stuck around can accomplish, and not what the Bears could do to Big 12 rival TCU in the process. Orlin Wagner, File AP Photo