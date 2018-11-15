Richt said promising Miami freshman will play at Va Tech, making redshirt unavailable

University of Miami true freshman running back Cam’ron Davis, known as Cam for short, is about to lose his ability to count this season as a redshirt year.

But our guess is he’s more than thrilled to do it.

“We feel like he’s ready to get some reps in some type of rotation, so you’ll see Cam,’’ UM coach Mark Richt said Thursday afternoon during a teleconference. “Cam has earned the right through his practice habits and then how he performed when he got an opportunity to play more.

“The plan is to get him in there, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see [No.] 23 in the game.’’

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Davis, out of Miami Carol City High, played in his fourth game of the season last week at Georgia Tech, scoring his first career touchdown on a 22-yard run late in the second quarter and getting a career-high six carries for 48 yards.

Davis now has 12 carries for 75 yards and the touchdown. He also has two catches for nine yards.

UM needs Davis, a former consensus four-star recruit who led Carol City in 2016 to its first Class 6A title since 2003. With fellow UM true freshman Lorenzo Lingard, a former five-star tailback, out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, Davis needs to get that experience and confidence that he’s an integral part of this offense and will be next season as well.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks to players during timeout in the second quarter as the University of Miami host Duke University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, November 3, 2018. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

A new rule in college football now allows true freshmen to play up to four games while maintaining their four years of playing eligibility. Thus, a freshman that participates in four games can still count the season as a redshirt year.





But as soon as Davis gets into the Virginia Tech game, he will not be allowed to use that rule.

First-team tailback Travis Homer, a junior, is coming off a calf injury and could use the help as well. And backup DeeJay Dallas hopefully will get back on track for the Canes (5-5, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) this Saturday at Virginia Tech (4-5, 3-3) and play an error-free game after fumbling multiple times the past two games.

▪ Also Thursday, Richt was asked, in regard to UM’s four-game losing streak, how he is dealing with criticism from former Miami players, especially in light of his being a former Miami Hurricane himself.

Replied the coach: “I just know this: When things don’t go well, there’s going to be criticism. Who criticizes, it’s up to them. It’s their choice. I’ve never really thought much of it. My goal is always to focus on things that could help us get better and help us win. That’s what I focus on. I don’t focus on those other things.”