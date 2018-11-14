Which team has had the more disappointing season, FSU or Miami?

It has been a trying season for college football fans of two Sunshine State programs: Florida State and Miami.
Expectations with the tradition-rich programs were plenty entering the season and the Seminoles and Hurricanes, both ranked in the preseason, have failed to live up to the hype in 2018.
Simply put, it’s a disappointment in Tallahassee and Coral Gables.
But which team has had the more disappointing season? The Seminoles or the Hurricanes?
Well, ESPN’s Andrea Adeleson posed that question via social media this week. A poll receiving more than 3,100 votes saw UM garnering 54 percent of the vote as the program with the more disappointing season.
There’s arguments for both teams as UM entered as a top-10 preseason ranked team with a top defense and last year’s strong start that signaled the “U” was back as a national force.
The Canes, though, lost the opener to LSU, needed a furious rally to edge FSU and have lost four straight games.
FSU, meanwhile, has made a bowl game for 36 consecutive seasons — the longest streak in the country — and has allowed a program-worse 148 points over a three-game span in the past three weeks.
The Noles, under first-year head coach Willie Taggart, have to win their last two games against Boston College and Florida to avoid their first losing season since 1976.
So which team has had the more disappointing season? Vote below:
