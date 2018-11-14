Once Texas’ breakout QB, Heard quietly ending career as WR

FILE - In this Saturday, April 21, 2018 file photo, Texas wide receiver Jerrod Heard (13) is hit by defensive back Jarmarquis Durst (28) after making a catch during the NCAA college football team’s Orange-White spring game in Austin, Texas. Once upon a time, Jerrod Heard had “the juice.” He was the quarterback of the future for the Texas Longhorns and he’d just smashed Vince Young’s single-game school for total offense. He could throw. He could run. He could do just about everything. Then all that juice dried up with a whole lot of losing. A fifth-year senior, Heard heads into his final home game this week as a fifth-option wide receiver and special teams guy. Eric Gay, File AP Photo