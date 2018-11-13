Podcast: Kentucky basketball recruiting and the early signing period

College basketball’s one-week early signing period starts Wednesday, so I talked with the Herald-Leader’s Ben Roberts about Kentucky’s commits and targets.

We discussed UK commitments Tyrese Maxey, Kahlil Whitney and Dontaie Allen. We also talked about the top remaining targets Keion Brooks, Jaden McDaniels, Matthew Hurt, Vernon Carey, James Wiseman and Isaiah Stewart.

Check out Ben’s story in which he talked to national recruiting experts about Kentucky’s chances of landing some top prospects.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

You can subscribe to Herald-Leader podcasts on Soundcloud and Apple podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating on Apple podcasts.