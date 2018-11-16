Josh Allen closing in on UK sacks record

Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talks about the school record for sacks. Allen is two sacks away from becoming the school's all-time leader. UK plays at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
College Sports

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s UK vs. Middle Tennessee State game

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 16, 2018 01:45 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State game:

Game time is noon at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Television

Network: SEC Network alternate channel

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave Lamont; analysis, Ray Bentley; sideline, Tera Talmadge

Where to find the SEC Network alternate channel:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 518

DISH Network: Channels 596-599; with the Hopper digital box, channels 404.1, 404.2 or 404.3

DirecTV: Channel 611-1*

For additional information on how to find the SEC Network alternate channel in your area, click here

UK senior tight end C.J. Conrad says the Cats need to "play better in big moments" after their loss to Georgia on Saturday. He and other UK leaders will keep this team on track, he said.

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191; Sirius Channel 98

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analyst, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks to the media after his team's 24-7 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Snell rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries as UK lost at Neyland Stadium for the 17th straight game.

Internet

Liveblog: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Where things stand: SEC football standings

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Middle Tennessee State roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Middle Tennessee State depth chart: Click here

How the Wildcats and Blue Raiders match up: Click here

Two-minute game preview: Click here

For post-game coverage: Kentucky.com

UK linebacker Kash Daniel had four tackles in Saturday's loss to Georgia. He and Jordan Jones (nine tackles Saturday) are both playing with casts due to hand injuries suffered this season.

