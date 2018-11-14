Kentucky puts its new identity on display in rout of North Dakota

The combination of a late start and icy weather resulted in a noticeable number of empty seats for Kentucky’s game against North Dakota on Wednesday night. In maybe a first for a UK home game, individual hand claps could be discerned in the oh-so-quiet confines of Rupp Arena.

Fittingly, a Kentucky defense which had been questioned throughout the preseason and into the first two games, put the quietus on North Dakota. UK doubled its total of six steals in the season’s first two games in overwhelming North Dakota 96-58.

Freshman Tyler Herro led the way with five steals, which was three shy of a Rupp Arena record (eight by Rajon Rondo against Mississippi State on Feb. 19, 2005). Overall, Kentucky had 12 steals.

The defense produced opportunities to score in transition. And Tuesday’s talk of returning to “old school” basketball seemed to be reflected in a renewed attention to seek points from the low post.

The team identity that Coach John Calipari suggested would be evident surely included more aggressive defense, which he goosed with more trapping.

The aggressive approach also showed itself on the boards where Kentucky had a 45-15 advantage. UK had more offensive rebounds (19) than North Dakota had total rebounds.

Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drove the ball up court in front of North Dakota forward Walter Kienan during Kentucky’s win in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

A larger crowd surely would have roared its approval. The Cats could have plausibly assumed the relative quiet reflected fan contentment.

PJ Washington led the offense with a career-high 25 points. Showing the kind of improved perimeter game requested during his flirtation with this year’s NBA Draft, he also hit a career-high four three-point baskets and took a career-high five shots from behind the arc.

Herro added 18 points (or four more than he scored in the first two games).

The highest-scoring first half of the young season propelled Kentucky to a 46-25 lead at intermission. But even with the Cats making more than half their shots (14 of 27), offense may not have been the story of the opening 20 minutes.

It could have been argued that defense made the key difference in the first half. Kentucky had seven steals, which was one more than UK had in the first two games combined. The Cats matched the six previous steals with 4:55 left. Quade Green stole a pass coming from a trapped North Dakota player. Trapping, which seemed like a new wrinkle, contributed to other steals in the half.

The third of Herro’s three steals in the half was UK’s seventh. Again, Kentucky converted it into points as Herro drove to a breakaway dunk.

All the aggressive defense — Kentucky held North Dakota to 33.3 percent shooting (9-of-27) — did not result in fouls. UK had only five fouls in the first half with at least three coming on the offensive end: illegal screens by Washington and Nick Richards and a charge by Richards.

North Dakota evoked memories of Kentucky’s 14-turnover first half against Southern Illinois last week. The Fighting Hawks had 13 turnovers before halftime.

Kentucky guard Tyler Herro (14) celebrated a basket during the first half against North Dakota in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Kentucky, which improved to 2-1, was not ultra aggressive from the start. But it quickly appeared Calipari was going to demand just that. On North Dakota’s first possession of the game, Washington lost his man. The result was an uncontested layup.

Richards immediately got off the bench and headed to the scorer’s table. He replaced Washington 58 seconds into the game.

The second half began with more of the same. Herro ripped the ball from a North Dakota player and raced to a breakaway dunk.

Two possessions later, Herro’s swipe caused a North Dakota player to lose his grip on the ball. Herro converted with a three-pointer in transition that put Kentucky ahead 57-32.

North Dakota called timeout with 16:07 left.

It didn’t stem the tide nor blunt Kentucky’s defensive activity.

