Talk of possible Kelly Bryant transfer to Miami stirring negative feedback from Canes

The evidence was glaring.

On Monday night, Miami true freshman running back Lorenzo Lingard posted on Twitter a message clearly defending the Hurricanes’ young quarterbacks in light of news that Clemson graduate transfer quarterback will officially visit Coral Gables the weekend of the Pittsburgh game (Nov. 24) as he weighs his transfer options.

Bryant reportedly will announce his decision Dec. 4.

Should Bryant choose Miami over his other possibilities of Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi State and North Carolina, that would obviously affect the situations of UM redshirt freshman quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry (the current starter) and Cade Weldon, and true freshman Jarren Williams.





SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lingard’s tweet included the original story from Rivals. com that reported Bryant’s planned visit to UM. Sometime later, Lingard, a former five-star recruit now recuperating from a recent knee injury, deleted the tweet.

“They say it’s business,’’ the tweet began. “i believe in my QBs ...Anything possible with opportunity but loyalty is the code? ...i forgot it’s business.’’

At the end of his tweet, Lingard posted a laughing emoji.





Williams, UM’s former four-star recruit who joined the Canes as an early enrollee in January, then quoted Lingard’s original tweet, with this message: “Real talk.’’





By Tuesday afternoon, coach Mark Richt was asked at his weekly news conference about how he handles the possibility of bringing in a graduate transfer with the team, because often graduate transfers expect that they’ll start. Bryant’s name wasn’t mentioned specifically.

“We’ve never brought in a graduate transfer and promised him he’d start,’’ Richt said. “We’ve never done that. We’ve only promised an opportunity to compete and then they look at the situation and decide whether they think that situation is one that makes sense to them and that’s what they do.

“The bottom line is we are always trying to build our roster through any means that’s legal. And that means it helps us be stronger because competition creates better play, and that’s what we’re looking for.

“So, I’m not talking specific to any position as I know you guys want me to, but any time a graduate transfer is coming to the program, he’s always been promised an opportunity to play, an opportunity to win a job, but we’ve never said, ‘Hey, you come in here, you’re going to start for us.’

“We’ve never done that. You can’t do that. It’s not right. It’s not fair to anybody.”

Richt was then asked how he handles graduate transfer situations with younger players who might be upset.







“We don’t ask anybody’s permission to do that,’’ Richt said. “We recruit every year at all positions. We recruit high school kids. We look at junior college kids. We look at guys that might transfer that aren’t graduates. I think everybody in America is doing that, so we’re not doing anything different than anybody else.”







Added Richt: “We haven’t talked to anybody in specific about whatever you’re talking about. There may come a time that you have to have a discussion about whatever it may be, but right now I’ve not sat anybody down and had a discussion with anybody.”