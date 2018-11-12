Atlanta-based radio host has UCF in his top 4 over UGA. Not everyone agrees.

Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
Despite UCF’s stagnant College Football Playoff ranking out of reach from the top four that qualify for the playoff, an Atlanta-based radio host and sideline reporter ranks the Knights pretty high.

John Michaels, of 92.9-FM “The Game” in Atlanta, posted his top 10 college football rankings on social media, listing UCF at No. 4 behind Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame.

Michaels, who is a South Florida native according to his bio on 92.9’s website, had the Knights ahead of Michigan and Georgia, which generated some reaction on Twitter.

