How the 2018 Kentucky offense compares to recent UK offenses

At his weekly press conference Monday, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops was asked if he had considered a scheme change to fix his struggling offense.
Uh, no, said Stoops. Despite last Saturday’s 24-7 loss at Tennessee, Kentucky is 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC. And 10 games into a 12-game regular season, it’s a little late to make wholesale changes.
“That would be called panic mode,” Stoops said.
Not that Stoops is blind to the struggles of his offense. He sees them. It would be hard not to see them. After all, the Cats have not scored 20 points in a game since the 24-10 win over South Carolina way back on Sept. 29.
At present, Kentucky ranks 51st in rushing offense; 109th in scoring offense; 113th in total offense and 117th in passing offense. That’s out of 130 FBS teams.
So how does this Kentucky offense compare to recent Kentucky offenses? I put together a chart comparing the past 20 seasons, including this season.
Kentucky football offense past 20 seasons
As you can see, this year’s offense has produced the fewest points per game since Stoops’ first UK team, which averaged 20.5 points per game on the way to a 2-10 record.
The worst scoring offense in the past 20 years belonged to the 2004 team, which averaged just 15.7 points per game on the way to a 2-9 mark.
As for total yards, the 2018 offense is just 2.9 yards behind last year’s offense. And, again, you have to go back to 2013 to find a Kentucky offense that averaged fewer total yards per game.
The least productive offense in the past 20 years from a total yards perspective was the 2011 offense that averaged just 259.8 yards per game. That team went 5-7.
