Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By
Up Next
Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By

College Sports

ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to UCF. But this is why not everyone is happy it

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

November 12, 2018 11:46 AM

For some time now, UCF fans have felt dismissed over their football team’s exclusion from college football’s national title picture — whether from the College Football Playoff committee or national media analysts.

Now UCF fans will get their chance to see one of their detractors up close.

ESPN’s College GameDay, which featured longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit criticizing the Knights on a broadcast this season, announced Sunday, via Herbstreit’s social media post, that it was coming to Orlando for the Knights game against one-loss Cincinnati.

UCF is riding the longest active winning streak in the country at 22 games, while the Bearcats lone defeat was a seven-point loss to Temple in October.

While Saturday’s GameDay broadcast gives UCF fans the opportunity to voice their opinion about the Knights’ place in the CFP rankings with boos and signs, not every college football fan was thrilled with GameDay’s decision to go to Orlando this week.

No. 13-ranked Syracuse is playing No. 3-ranked Notre Dame at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, which some fans felt GameDay should have gone.

However, others pointed out on social media how difficult NYC is for a thrilling GameDay broadcast.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.



  Comments  