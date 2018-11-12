Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s game vs. Middle Tennessee State

C.J. Conrad says it’s up to senior leaders to keep UK focused

UK senior tight end C.J. Conrad says the Cats need to "play better in big moments" after their loss to Georgia on Saturday. He and other UK leaders will keep this team on track, he said.
College Sports

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

November 12, 2018 11:44 AM

Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State

When: Noon, Saturday

Where: Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network Alternate (play-by-play, Dave Lamont; analysis, Ray Bentley; sideline, Tera Talmadge)

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 98

Records: Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC); Middle Tennessee State (7-3, 6-1 C-USA)

Series: Kentucky leads 2-0

Last meeting: Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee State 20-14 on Sept. 13, 2008, at Commonwealth Stadium.

Favorite: Kentucky is favored by 14.5 points.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, head coach Mark Stoops was asked if any young players had been impressive in practice. The coach talked about running backs Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke, a pair of freshmen behind regulars A.J. Rose and Benny Snell.

The story line

Coming off a dispiriting 24-7 loss at Tennessee that cost Kentucky a chance at its first major bowl appearance since the 1952 Cotton Bowl, the Cats will try again to get their stagnant offense untracked and help 16 seniors, including standouts Josh Allen, Mike Edwards, Darius West and C.J. Conrad, earn a victory in their final appearances at Kroger Field.

Ohioguys
Standout safeties Mike Edwards, left, and Darius West are two of 16 Kentucky seniors who will play for the final time at Kroger Field Saturday at noon against Middle Tennessee State.
Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

The big threat

Brent Stockstill. The Middle Tennessee senior quarterback has rewritten the Blue Raiders records book. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior is the MTSU career leader in passing yards (11,249), touchdown passes (98) and 300-yards-plus passing games (17). The son of Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill is closing out his college career in a strong fashion, having completed 68.8 percent of his passes in 2018 for 2,298 yards with 21 TD throws vs. only five interceptions.

Brent Stockstill passing.JPG
Middle Tennessee quarterback Brent Stockstill (12), the son of MTSU head coach Rick Stockstill, is the Blue Raiders’ career leader in passing yards and touchdown throws.
Mark Humphrey Associated Press

On the spot

The Kentucky offense. UK’s bid for the “special season” that has long eluded it has been derailed by a punchless offense. In its last five games, the Wildcats have scored only seven offensive touchdowns and are averaging a meager 13.4 points. After the latest lackluster offensive showing at Tennessee, UK tight end C.J. Conrad said “we’ve got to figure out a way to get some points on the board for (the Kentucky) defense. Because the offense is really letting them down.”

Kentucky football offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks to the media after UK's 24-7 loss at Tennessee. The UK offense managed just 262 yards of total offense and one score. Kentucky is now 7-3 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.

The mood

Is frustrated. Two weeks ago, Kentucky fans were giddy as the Wildcats prepared to play Georgia for the SEC East crown. Two losses later, and the negativity that is always just below the surface of the Kentucky football experience has come roaring up. With games left with MTSU and at the now-Bobby Petrino-less Louisville, the Cats still have a viable chance to reach nine wins for the first time since 1984. If that doesn’t happen, a season filled with positives will end up being viewed as a disappointment by many UK backers.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

Kentucky running back Benny Snell talks to the media after his team's 24-7 loss at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Snell rushed for 81 yards on 20 carries as UK lost at Neyland Stadium for the 17th straight game.

