Blue Preview: Your guide to Kentucky’s game vs. Middle Tennessee State

Kentucky vs. Middle Tennessee State
When: Noon, Saturday
Where: Kroger Field
TV: SEC Network Alternate (play-by-play, Dave Lamont; analysis, Ray Bentley; sideline, Tera Talmadge)
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1, XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 98
Records: Kentucky (7-3, 5-3 SEC); Middle Tennessee State (7-3, 6-1 C-USA)
Series: Kentucky leads 2-0
Last meeting: Kentucky defeated Middle Tennessee State 20-14 on Sept. 13, 2008, at Commonwealth Stadium.
Favorite: Kentucky is favored by 14.5 points.
The story line
Coming off a dispiriting 24-7 loss at Tennessee that cost Kentucky a chance at its first major bowl appearance since the 1952 Cotton Bowl, the Cats will try again to get their stagnant offense untracked and help 16 seniors, including standouts Josh Allen, Mike Edwards, Darius West and C.J. Conrad, earn a victory in their final appearances at Kroger Field.
The big threat
Brent Stockstill. The Middle Tennessee senior quarterback has rewritten the Blue Raiders records book. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior is the MTSU career leader in passing yards (11,249), touchdown passes (98) and 300-yards-plus passing games (17). The son of Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill is closing out his college career in a strong fashion, having completed 68.8 percent of his passes in 2018 for 2,298 yards with 21 TD throws vs. only five interceptions.
On the spot
The Kentucky offense. UK’s bid for the “special season” that has long eluded it has been derailed by a punchless offense. In its last five games, the Wildcats have scored only seven offensive touchdowns and are averaging a meager 13.4 points. After the latest lackluster offensive showing at Tennessee, UK tight end C.J. Conrad said “we’ve got to figure out a way to get some points on the board for (the Kentucky) defense. Because the offense is really letting them down.”
The mood
Is frustrated. Two weeks ago, Kentucky fans were giddy as the Wildcats prepared to play Georgia for the SEC East crown. Two losses later, and the negativity that is always just below the surface of the Kentucky football experience has come roaring up. With games left with MTSU and at the now-Bobby Petrino-less Louisville, the Cats still have a viable chance to reach nine wins for the first time since 1984. If that doesn’t happen, a season filled with positives will end up being viewed as a disappointment by many UK backers.
Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory
Comments