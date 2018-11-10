Miami Hurricanes break out their all-blacks for Georgia Tech’s ‘whiteout’ in the cold

Georgia Tech announced previously that Saturday’s game against Miami would be its annual “whiteout’’ at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Translation: The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) are wearing all white for the 7 p.m. kickoff against the Hurricanes (5-4, 2-3).
So the Hurricanes, who had originally planned to wear orange Saturday, took out their all-black unis and said, “Why not?”
The Canes will be garbed in all black for the second time this season. The first time was against North Carolina, a UM victory.
One thing that will be the same for both teams: the cold.
Temperatures are projected to fall to the mid-to-high 30s by game’s end.
