Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry, shown in the North Carolina game, will be wearing all-black with his teammates for the second time this season on Saturday at Georgia Tech.
Miami Hurricanes break out their all-blacks for Georgia Tech’s ‘whiteout’ in the cold

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

November 10, 2018 05:42 PM

ATLANTA, Georgia

Georgia Tech announced previously that Saturday’s game against Miami would be its annual “whiteout’’ at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Translation: The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) are wearing all white for the 7 p.m. kickoff against the Hurricanes (5-4, 2-3).

So the Hurricanes, who had originally planned to wear orange Saturday, took out their all-black unis and said, “Why not?”

The Canes will be garbed in all black for the second time this season. The first time was against North Carolina, a UM victory.

One thing that will be the same for both teams: the cold.

Temperatures are projected to fall to the mid-to-high 30s by game’s end.

