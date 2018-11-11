How much did loss at Tennessee hurt UK’s bowl outlook? Here are the new projections.

A lopsided, lackluster loss in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon put quite the damper on Kentucky’s stellar football season, a fall campaign that appeared headed toward a berth in one of the prestigious New Year’s Six bowl games.
How much did the defeat hurt the Wildcats’ postseason outlook?
Kentucky is no longer being projected in a New Year’s Six game, but many of the national outlets that predict bowl assignments do still have the Cats in a major postseason game. If UK can win its final two games of the regular season — at home Saturday against a 7-3 Middle Tennessee team and on the road the following weekend against 2-8 Louisville, which fired head coach Bobby Petrino on Sunday — the Wildcats will finish their season 9-3 overall. That would make them no worse than the fourth-best team in the Southeastern Conference — by measure of record — heading into bowl season.
CBS Sports, SB Nation, CollegeFootballNews.com and NJ.com all projected Sunday morning that Kentucky will ultimately play in the Citrus Bowl, a game scheduled for 1 p.m. on Jan. 1 in Orlando with a national television audience on ABC.
Three of those projections have the Cats playing Penn State in the Citrus Bowl, while CollegeFootballNews.com matches them up against Northwestern.
Kentucky has not played in a New Year’s Day bowl game since Tim Couch led the Wildcats to a 7-4 record 20 years ago, a season that ended with a loss to Penn State in the Outback Bowl.
The Citrus Bowl has first pick of SEC teams that are not included in the College Football Playoff game or the group of New Year’s Six bowls. Alabama is currently in line to make the four-team Playoff, and Florida, Georgia and Louisiana State are all widely projected for New Year’s Six games.
The last few weeks have opened the door for a lesser postseason game for UK, however, especially if Florida misses out on the New Year’s Six and ends up in the Citrus Bowl.
Sports Illustrated is now predicting that outcome, with the Cats facing North Carolina State in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 29. That game is set to kick off at noon on ABC. The UK basketball team’s annual rivalry game with Louisville is scheduled for Dec. 29 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2, so there would be some overlap between the two games.
The Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 1 would also be an option if Kentucky is not selected for the Citrus Bowl.
The Outback, Belk, Gator, Music City, Liberty and Texas bowls are all included in the SEC’s Pool of Six games. For placement in these bowls, the SEC — in consultation with the remaining bowl-eligible teams and representatives from each bowl game — will make the assignments for which school goes to which bowl game.
Representatives for each bowl and each school can list a preference, and the league will assign placement after that. There would likely be mutual interest between UK and the Outback Bowl, though the Citrus Bowl remains the Cats’ most likely, best-case scenario with two games left in the regular season.
This story will be updated as more bowl projections are posted.
SEC-affiliated bowl games
*-Notre Dame is possible opponent
Comments