Former Miami Southridge star receiver Mark Pope finally gets first catch for Hurricanes

He was heralded as one of the finest high school receivers in the nation when he came to the Hurricanes as a five-star recruit out of Miami Southridge High School.

And now, as a true freshman in his seventh game of 2018 and the Hurricanes’ 11th game, former prep star Mark Pope finally has his first career college catch.

Pope caught the 11-yard pass from quarterback N’Kosi Perry with 4:35 left in the first quarter at Virginia Tech on Saturday and UM trailing 7-3.

Pope cannot count this season toward a redshirt year, because he has exceeded the limit of four games. Thus, he has three more seasons of playing time available after this one.

A former U.S. Army All-American rated in high school by 247Sports.com as the nation’s third best wideout and by Rivals.com as the fifth best wideout, Pope is the young man who secured Southridge’s first state title since 1993 with a 72-yard touchdown sprint in the fourth quarter against Orlando Dr. Phillips in December.





“PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION,’’ Pope wrote on Twitter, with an emoji of praying hands, “ when he announced his commitment to Miami in late March. .…After praying on it and discussing it with my family I truly believe the University of Miami is where I fit best both education wise and football wise! At this time I will like to COMMIT to the U BABY!’’

Pope, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, is extremely fast and was also talented as a kick returner at Southridge. He had offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Auburn, among others.