Kentucky outside linebacker Josh Allen talks about the school record for sacks. Allen is two sacks away from becoming the school's all-time leader. UK plays at Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.
College Sports

College football on TV for Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

November 10, 2018 08:46 AM

Taylor Zarzour will be on play-by-play. John Congemi is the analyst. Kris Budden is on sideline duty. That’s your SEC Network crew for Saturday’s Kentucky-Tennessee SEC college football game in Knoxville. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Here’s the list of all the college football games on television on Saturday:

Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018

  • 12:00 - Illinois at Nebraska (Big Ten)

  • 12:00 - Kansas at Kansas State (Fox Sports Ohio)

  • 12:00 - Lafayette at Army (CBS Sports)

  • 12:00 - Navy at UCF (ESPN2)

  • 12:00 - Ohio State at Michigan State (Fox)

  • 12:00 - Ole Miss at Texas A&M (CBS)

  • 12:00 - South Carolina at Florida (ESPN)

  • 12:00 - TCU at West Virginia (Fox Sports 1)

  • 12:00 - Tulsa at Memphis (ESPNU)

  • 12:00 - Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC)

  • 12:00 - Wisconsin at Penn State (ABC)

  • 12:30 - North Carolina at Duke (ACC/CW-Lex)

  • 3:00 - Liberty at Virginia (Fox Sports South)

  • 3:30 - Baylor at Iowa State (Fox Sports 1)

  • 3:30 - Kentucky at Tennessee (SEC)

  • 3:30 - Michigan at Rutgers (Big TEn)

  • 3:30 - Mississippi State at Alabama (CBS)

  • 3:30 - New Mexico at Air Force (CBS Sports)

  • 3:30 - Northwestern at Iowa (Fox)

  • 3:30 - Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ABC)

  • 3:30 - Purdue at Minnesota (ESPN2)

  • 3:30 - Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh (ESPNU)

  • 3:30 - Washington State at Colorado (ESPN)

  • 7:00 - Auburn at Georgia (ESPN)

  • 7:00 - Miami at Georgia Tech (ESPN2)

  • 7:00 - South Florida at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

  • 7:00 - Temple at Houston (CBS Sports)

  • 7:30 - Florida State at Notre Dame (NBC)

  • 7:30 - LSU at Arkansas (SEC)

  • 7:30 - Texas at Texas Tech (Fox)

  • 8:00 - Clemson at Boston College (ABC)

  • 10:30 - California at USC (ESPN)

  • 10:30 - Colorado State at Nevada (ESPNU)

  • 10:30 - UNLV at San Diego State (ESPN2)

