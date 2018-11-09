Kentucky point guard Immanuel Quickley put up a shot during Friday night’s game against Southern Illinois in Rupp Arena.
College Sports

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-59 win over Southern Illinois

Herald-Leader Staff Report

November 09, 2018 09:04 PM

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took on Southern Illinois University in its 2018-19 home opener in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The second-ranked Wildcats defeated the Salukis 71-59.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against North Dakota on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Friday’s game:

Points: Immanuel Quickley, Keldon Johnson, 15

Rebounds: Nick Richards, 19

Assists: Quade Green, Ashton Hagans, 3

Steals: Immanuel Quickley, 2

Blocks: Nick Richards, 3

Turnovers: PJ Washington, 5

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

