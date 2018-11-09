Watch this viral video of a South Florida native’s epic staredown

After delivering two pivotal field goals that led to Bethune-Cookman’s 28-25 double overtime victory over North Carolina AT&T on Thursday, Wildcats senior kicker Uriel Hernandez is a viral video sensation.
Hernandez, a native of Homestead, Florida, exuded swag and confidence following his 39-yard field goal in the first overtime period that extended the game for Bethune-Cookman.
The clip of his post-kick stare down has been seen more than 32,100 times on the Reddit College Football Twitter account as of Friday afternoon.
The 5-4, 209-pound Hernandez endeared himself to Nebraska fans in late October, too, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
Omaha native Jakub Darling told the World-Herald in October “who isn’t drawn to that guy?”
Hernandez has converted 7 of 9 field goals this season with a long of 46 yards. He made his lone attempt, a 28-yarder, against Nebraska. The trip to play the Big Ten school was the furthest trip anyone from his family had made, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
“In front of 90,000 people, what are you gonna do?” Hernandez told the World-Herald. “Are you going to fold under pressure or are you going to make an impression for yourself? It was a big deal. I made my mark.”
