Seniors Morris, Murray have big day as Kentucky runs past High Point

It was just like old times with Maci Morris and Taylor Murray leading Kentucky in scoring in a 71-49 victory over High Point.
The seniors led four players in double figures for the Cats, who won have won four in a row to start the season.
In Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Morris scored a season-best 22 points while grabbing five rebounds. Murray had 14 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting day.
Freshmen Blair Green and Rhyne Howard added 10 points apiece for Kentucky, which shot 44 percent from the field and used a decisive run in the first half to put the game out of reach.
Kentucky missed its first five shots early and spotted High Point a 7-4 lead before rolling off 18 unanswered points to grab a 22-7 lead early in the second quarter.
The Panthers, who made just 21.4 percent of their shots in the first quarter, used an 8-2 run to pull within 10 points, 26-16, a few minutes later.
At the break, Kentucky grabbed a 42-28 lead behind 13 points from Maci Morris and 12 points from Murray, who made all four of her shot attempts and four free throws.
High Point (2-1) was paced by Emma Bockrath’s 14 points and six rebounds. Lindsey Edwards added 10 points and 11 boards. The Panthers were held to 28.3 percent shooting, but unlike past UK opponents this season, they took good care of the ball, turning it over just 19 times in the loss.
With an 8-0 run late in the third quarter, Kentucky really started to pull away, grabbing its largest lead of the game, 57-35, on a Murray steal, which she passed ahead to Green for an easy layup.
The Cats were playing a bit shorthanded on Sunday with starting forward Tatyana Wyatt missing the game with a nagging foot injury. The sophomore, who averaged 5.7 points and five rebounds a game in the first three games of the season, is listed as day-to-day.
Later this week, the Cats travel to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands where they will face No. 21 South Florida, UCLA and North Carolina over three consecutive days before returning home to take on Morehead State on Nov. 28.
Next game
Kentucky vs. No. 21 South Florida
1 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands
Comments