Florida player announces transfer soon after Gators’ first loss to UK since 1986

Florida running back Adarius Zabri Lemons announced soon after Florida’s 27-16 loss to Kentucky — the program’s first loss against the Wildcats since 1986 — that he plans to transfer.
Lemons, a sophomore, posted an image announcing his transfer on Twitter at 11:44 p.m., about 30 minutes after Florida’s game against Kentucky was final.
“I’m going to miss some of the boys I’ve been playing with for the past two years I’ve been here,” Lemons wrote. “ ... I want to find a school I can help to my best ability and actually use my talent that God has blessed me with.”
Lemons had 136 yards on 19 carries and finished with 458 all-purpose yards as a freshman. He did not play in Florida’s season-opener against College of Charleston but had two kickoff returns for 47 yards in Saturday’s loss.
Before Florida’s game against Vanderbilt last year, Lemons tweeted out “This is my last game.” He later deleted the tweet.
