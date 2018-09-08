Kentucky running back Benny Snell (26) entered the Florida game needing to run for 1,287 yards the rest of the season to pass Sonny Collins as UK’s career rushing leader.
The Snell Watch: Tracking Benny Snell’s pursuit of UK’s all-time rushing record

By Mark Story

September 08, 2018 11:34 PM

Kentucky Wildcats junior running back Benny Snell entered the 2018 season needing to rush for 1,412 yards to pass Sonny Collins (3,835 yards from 1972-75) as UK’s all-time leading rusher.

Over a 12-game schedule, Snell entered the season needing to average 117.7 yards a game to break the record. If UK advances to a bowl game, Snell would need to average 108.7 yards a game on a 13-game slate to break Collins’ record.

Throughout the Kentucky season, we are going to track Snell’s progress toward the record.

Game two: Against Florida in Kentucky’s 2018 road opener, Snell ran for 175 yards on 27 carries.

For the season: Snell now has rushing games of 125 yards (Central Michigan) and 175 yards (Florida) for a season average of 150 yards a game.

To break the record: After two games, Snell now needs 1,112 yards to eclipse Collins’ career mark. That is an average of 111.2 yards a game over the final 10 contests of the regular season, or 101.1 yards a game if UK adds a bowl game to its season.

Mark Story: (859) 231-3230; Twitter: @markcstory

Benny Snell is in pursuit of Kentucky's career rushing record. Here is where he stands on the list and who he needs to get past to get there.

Kentucky defeated Florida 27-16 Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to end a 31-game losing streak to the Gators.

