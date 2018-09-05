Southern Miss-Jackson State full highlights

University of Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart talks about the who he thinks is probably the most underrated player in all of college football — and Georgia will face him when it plays the South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 8, 2018.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
A bride in New Orleans, Louisiana, pulled off a wedding day surprise her Alabama Crimson Tide-supporting groom won’t forget after she filled their wedding cake with Louisiana State University (LSU) inspired filling.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
