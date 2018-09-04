Miami Hurricanes plunge in Top 25 rankings

As expected, the University of Miami took a deep plunge in the first Top-25 poll that was released on Tuesday: the Amway Coaches Poll.

The Hurricanes were ranked No. 8 by both the Associated Press and coaches in the preseason.

The Canes made the biggest drop among the coaches by falling 13 spots to No. 21.

They also made the biggest drop in the AP Poll by falling 14 spots to No. 22.

And not coincidentally, the team that beat UM 33-17 on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic — LSU — made the biggest leap. The Tigers jumped 9 spots to No. 15 among the coaches.

The Tigers leaped from No. 25 to No. 11 in the AP Poll.

The top 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Auburn, Notre Dame, Stanford and Penn State.

Top 10 in the AP Poll: Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Auburn, Notre Dame, Washington and Stanford.

Virginia Tech, which UM plays Nov. 17 in Blacksburg, jumped three spots to No. 14 after defeating Florida State 24-3 on Monday night.