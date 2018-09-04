Quick hits from UM practice. Two Hurricanes (one was already out) on conditioning bikes

Mostly good news at the University of Miami on Tuesday, when the Hurricanes practiced for the first time since being beat 33-17 by LSU on Sunday in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

▪ The worst news was that junior receiver Ahmmon Richards was sidelined on a conditioning bike during our 15 minutes of viewing. But the good news is that he had nothing on either knee, and he was pedaling ferociously.

Richards left the LSU game late in the first quarter after “he banged his knee’’ following his 9-yard catch, according to coach Mark Richt. Here’s what Richt told Joe Rose when he was asked about Richards early Tuesday during his weekly radio radio spot:

“Not 100 percent sure. When he caught the ball he landed on his knee.

“We don’t think it’s that severe, certainly enough to keep him from playing. But there’s a difference between an injury that will keep you out of a game and keep you out of a season.

“We don’t see it being some type of season-ending type thing, and we don’t think it’s going to be a prolonged thing but we’re still gathering information and we haven’t tried to do anything in practice yet. Yesterday was a complete day off for the players.”

▪ The player next to Richards, pedaling with only his left leg, was offensive lineman George Brown, who already underwent right knee surgery for a meniscus injury during fall camp. Brown had heavy wrapping over the knee, which was in a brace.

I feel bad for Brown, as he transferred a couple years ago from LSU and was really wanting to play in that LSU game.





▪ The quarterback rotation was the same as we have seen it since practice started: Starter Malik Rosier, followed by redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry, redshirt freshman Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.

Perry, who was suspended for the opener Sunday, is eligible to play Saturday.

▪ Everyone else appeared to be practicing, with defensive end Demetrius Jackson’s right leg from the knee down covered in an elasticized sleeve. Richt had mentioned after the game that Jackson “banged his knee a little bit,” but was hopefully going to be fine.