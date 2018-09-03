FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2018, file photo, Alabama quarterbacks Jalen Hurts (2) and Tua Tagovailoa (13) and head coach Nick Saban watch from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Georgia in Atlanta.
Saban makes official what “everybody knows”: It’s Tua’s job

By JOHN ZENOR AP Sports Writer

September 03, 2018 02:58 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Nick Saban made official what anybody who has been paying attention to No. 1 Alabama already assumed: Tua Tagovailoa is the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide's coach didn't wait for the question to be asked Monday before saying what even he figures "everybody knows." He says two-year starter Jalen Hurts will still play a role.

Tagovailoa, the hero of the national championship game against Georgia, made his first start in a 51-14 victory over Louisville . Start No. 2 comes Saturday against Arkansas State.

The sophomore from Hawaii was 12-of-16 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score in the opener.

It had become a touchy subject for Saban after repeated questions about the starter leading up to the game. Saban got testy with an ESPN reporter following a postgame quarterback question.

