Miami Hurricanes starter ejected from LSU game after being called for targeting

The Miami Hurricanes thought the turnover chain was going to come out on their third defensive play of the game.

Instead, they saw one of their starters booted from the game.

Sophomore defensive back Trajan Bandy was ejected from Sunday’s season opener against LSU in the first quarter after being called for targeting with instant replay showing he hit LSU’s Dee Anderson with his helmet.

The 15-yard penalty that also came with the targeting call moved LSU into Miami’s red zone. The Tigers opened scoring with a 43-yard field goal four plays later.

Bandy played in all 13 games last year as a freshman with three starts. He finished with 25 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown.

With Bandy out for the game, look for senior Jhavontae Dean and freshman Al Blades Jr. to get extended looks on defense.

