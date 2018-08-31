No. 22 Boise State visits Troy in big Group of Five game

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2017, file photo, Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin celebrates after the Broncos made a third down stop against Utah State during an NCAA football game, in Logan, Utah. When Harsin returned to Boise State, he initially took over a program of Chris Petersen’s players and immediately won a New Year’s bowl game. Now all those players have cycled through, but the 22nd-ranked Broncos still have the same lofty expectations. Herald Journal via AP, File Eli Lucero