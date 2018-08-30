College football on television this weekend (Aug. 30-Sept. 3)

College football is back, with its first full set of games this weekend.
Actually, the weekend kicks off Thursday night with an interesting matchup between Northwestern, the team that beat Kentucky in last season’s Music City Bowl, and Purdue, led by hot head coach and former Louisville quarterback Jeff Brohm. ESPN has the 8 p.m. kickoff.
Mike Sanford replaced Brohm at Western Kentucky and Sanford starts his second season at WKU with a tough ask. The Hilltoppers are at fourth-ranked Wisconsin on Friday night. ESPN has the 9 p.m. kickoff.
Saturday has a terrific lineup of opening games. There’s Auburn-Washington, Michigan-Notre Dame, Tennessee-West Virginia and Louisville-Alabama. Sunday brings Miami-LSU and Monday night finishes it off with Virginia Tech-Florida State.
And, of course, don’t forget Kentucky-Central Michigan, which is a 3:30 p.m. Saturday start at Kroger Field on ESPNU. Kevin Brown and Andre Ware are on the call for the U.
Here is the complete weekend list of games:
Thursday, August 30
- 7:00 - New Mexico State at Minnesota (Big 10)
- 7:00 - Central Florida at Connecticut (ESPNU)
- 8:00 - Missouri State at Oklahoma State (Fox Sports 1)
- 8:00 - Northwestern at Purdue (ESPN)
- 8:00 - Wake Forest at Tulane (CBS Sports)
- 8:30 - Northwestern State at Texas A&M (SEC)
Friday, August 31
- 6:00 - Syracuse at Western Michigan (CBS Sports)
- 7:00 - Army at Duke (ESPNU)
- 7:00 - Utah State at Michigan State (Big 10)
- 9:00 - San Diego State at Stanford (Fox Sports 1)
- 9:00 - Western Kentucky at Wisconsin (ESPN)
- 9:30 - Colorado vs. Colorado State (CBS Sports)
Saturday, Sept. 1
- 12:00 - Coastal Carolina at South Carolina (SEC)
- 12:00 - Florida Atlantic at Oklahoma (Fox)
- 12:00 - Furman at Clemson (ACC/CW)
- 12:00 - Houston at Rice (CBS Sports)
- 12:00 - James Madison at North Carolina State (ESPNU)
- 12:00 - Kent State at Illinois (Big 10)
- 12:00 - Maryland vs. Texas (Fox Sports 1)
- 12:00 - Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech (ESPN)
- 12:00 - Oregon State at Ohio State (ABC)
- 12:00 - Southern at TCU (Fox Sports Ohio)
- 12:00 - Villanova at Temple (ESPN News)
- 12:30 - Alcorn State at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)
- 3:30 - Appalachian State at Penn State (Biog 10)
- 3:30 - Auburn vs. Washington (ESPN)
- 3:30 - Central Michigan at Kentucky (ESPNU)
- 3:30 - Tennessee vs. West Virginia (CBS)
- 3:30 - Washington State at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
- 4:00 - Eastern Illinois at Arkansas (SEC)
- 4:00 - North Carolina at California (Fox)
- 4:00 - UT Martin at Missouri (SEC alternate)
- 6:00 - Boise State at Troy (ESPN News)
- 7:00 - Cincinnati at UCLA (ESPN)
- 7:00 - Indiana at Florida International (CBS Sports)
- 7:30 - Charleston Southern at Florida (SEC)
- 7:30 - Michigan at Notre Dame (NBC)
- 7:30 - Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC alternate)
- 7:30 - Saint Xavier at Illinois State (NBC Sports)
- 7:30 - Stephen F. Austin at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
- 8:00 - Abilene Christian at Baylor (Fox Sports South)
- 8:00 - Akron at Nebraska (Fox)
- 8:00 - Louisville vs. Alabama (ABC)
- 10:30 - UTSA at Arizona State (Fox Sports 1)
- 10:45 - BYU at Arizona (ESPN)
- 11:00 - Navy at Hawaii (CBS Sports)
Sunday, Sept. 2
- 12:00 - NC Central vs. Prairie View (ESPN2)
- 7:30 - LSU vs. Miami (ABC)
Monday, Sept. 3
- 8:00 - Virginia Tech at Florida State (ESPN)
