No. 12 Notre Dame will face stern test in No. 14 Michigan D

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2017, file photo, Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) is sacked by Michigan defensive linemen Rashan Gary (3) and Chase Winovich (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. When No. 12 Notre Dame has the ball Saturday night, No. 14 Michigan may have the advantage. The Wolverines appear to be loaded on defense with NFL-caliber players up front, at linebacker and in the secondary. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo