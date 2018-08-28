USF names a starting quarterback. It’s a former five-star recruit.

USF head coach Charlie Strong announced Blake Barnett will start Saturday’s game against Elon, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Barnett is a graduate transfer from Arizona State, who began his career as a five-star recruit at Alabama. He left Alabama after Jalen Hurts replaced him in one game. Eventually, he found his way to Arizona State.
Now a redshirt junior, Barnett, who transferred to USF in May, beat out Brett Kean and Chris Oladokun for the job.
Spectrum Sports first reported Barnett was likely going to start the game with Elon late last week.
