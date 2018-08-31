Who’s the biggest football player in the SEC? Hint: He wears blue and white. See how he stacks up.

At 6-foot-9, 367 pounds, University of Kentucky freshman offensive tackle Nick Lewis is a mountain of a man on the front line for the Cats. But is he the biggest man in the Southeastern Conference?
Yes, and a look at every SEC roster proves it.
At 367, only teammate Marquan McCall outweighs him in the SEC — by 1 pound. McCall is 6 inches shorter.
At 6-9, only one other SEC player matches Lewis in height — Arkansas offensive lineman Dalton Wagner, who weighs a mere 302.
Here’s a look around the conference at the SEC’s biggest men:
Most 300-pound guys: Georgia has 24 of them, the most of any team. Kentucky is tied for fourth in 300-pound men with 22.
Most giants 6-6 and up: Kentucky has 13 of them, one more than Georgia.
Fewest 300-pound guys: Arkansas has only 12 guys that top 300.
Something in common: 17 of the 28 biggest and tallest are freshmen or redshirt freshmen.
Where’s the beef? Most programs’ 300-pound men patrol the offensive line, but a number are also defensive linemen. Kentucky, for example, has 16 of its 22 300-pounders on the offensive side.
Alabama
Heaviest tall guy: Matt Womack, OL, 6-7, 325, freshman
Heaviest: Deonte Brown, OL, 6-4, 344, redshirt sophomore
Guys 300 pounds and over: 17
Guys 6-6 and over: 8
Arkansas
Heaviest tall guy: Dalton Wagner, OL, 6-9, 302, redshirt freshman
Heaviest: Billy Ferrell, DL, 6-3, 343, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 12
Guys 6-6 and over: 9
Auburn
Heaviest tall guy: Prince Tega Wanogho, OL, 6-7, 307, junior
Heaviest: Jaunta’vious Johnson, DL, 6-2, 326, junior
Guys 300 pounds and over: 22
Guys 6-6 and over: 4
Florida
Heaviest tall guy: Stone Forsythe, OL, 6-7, 323, redshirt sophomore
Heaviest: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, 6-5, 343, sophomore
Guys 300 pounds and over: 18
Guys 6-6 and over: 8
Georgia
Heaviest tall guy: Isaiah Wilson, OL, 6-7, 340, redshirt freshman
Heaviest: tie-Blake Anderson, OL, 6-5, 340, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 24
Guys 6-6 and over: 12
Kentucky
Heaviest tall guy: Nick Lewis, OT, 6-9, 367, freshman
Heaviest: Marquan McCall, DL, 6-3, 368, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 22
Guys 6-6 and over: 13
LSU
Heaviest tall guy: Dare Rosenthal, DT, 6-8, 333, freshman
Heaviest: Tyler Shelvin, NT, 6-3, 362, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 18
Guys 6-6 and over: 11
Mississippi
Heaviest tall guy: Greg Little, OL, 6-6, 325, junior
Heaviest: Jalen Cunningham, DL, 6-5, 361, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 17
Guys 6-6 and over: 6
Mississippi State
Heaviest tall guy: Greg Eiland, OL, 6-8, 335, sophomore
Heaviest: Kwatrivous Johnson, OL, 6-7, 355, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 23
Guys 6-6 and over: 4
Missouri
Heaviest tall guy: Bobby Lawrence, OL, 6-8, 300, freshman
Heaviest: Larry Borom, OL, 6-6, 340, redshirt freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 16
Guys 6-6 and over: 11
South Carolina
Heaviest tall guy: Blake Camper, OL, 6-8, 309, senior
Heaviest: Josh Belk, DL, 6-3, 359, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 14
Guys 6-6 and over: 10
Tennessee
Heaviest tall guy: Trey Smith, OL, 6-6, 320, sophomore
Heaviest: Chance Hall, OL, 6-5, 328, redshirt junior
Guys 300 pounds and over: 17
Guys 6-6 and over: 6
Texas A&M
Heaviest tall guy: Colten Blanton, OL, 6-7, 285, freshman
Heaviest: Marcus “Tank” Jenkins, OL, 6-3, 325, freshman
Guys 300 pounds and over: 20
Guys 6-6 and over: 7
Vanderbilt
Heaviest tall guy: Devin Cochran, OL, 6-7, 315, redshirt sophomore
Heaviest: tie-Justin Skule, OL, 6-6, 315, senior
Guys 300 pounds and over: 14
Guys 6-6 and over: 6
Comments